Changes are Happening in Victorian Square in Sparks

A lot of changes are taking place at the Victorian Square in Sparks. Hundreds of new living spaces are being built and other, more familiar businesses are being redeveloped.

The most recent change took place in June, when the Marnell Gaming Corporation purchased the Bourbon Square Casino. Randy Kennedy with the Nugget Casino Resort, says the property comes with its own gaming license, but no plans are set for redevelopment just yet.

"There’s space for special events and staging at the very least,” said Kennedy. “We've talked about entertainment venues, all kinds of different things."

Then just across the street from the Bourbon Square Casino, more residential space is being built. This of course comes just a year after completion of the Fountainhouse apartments. Slated for a 2018 opening, "The Bridges" is a project that combines nearly 200 apartment bedrooms with more than 12,000 square feet of retail space.

Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks hopes this new living option will put them closer to their goal of having more than 1,500 housing units in Victorian Square by 2022.

“The possibility of taking the C Street garage, building a little bit more parking there and then apartments on top of that,” said Duewel.

Then of course there's the Victorian Square cinema. The site will be coming back with a facelift and will have all the amenities you'd expect in a Galaxy movie theater.

“It's going to have some stadium seating inside, so it's going to be really beautiful and again that should open before Memorial Day next year,” said Duewel.

With all of these changes coming to Victorian Square, officials hope this creates a new sense of community in downtown Sparks.