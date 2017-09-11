Pedestrian Safety Campaign Leads to Numerous Citations by Reno Police

Reno Police, along with UNR Police, say the cited 49 people for issues related to pedestrian safety this past Friday.

Authorities conducted the pedestrian safety campaign in downtown Reno, Mid-Town as well as the University of Nevada, Reno.

They say the citations that were issued included drivers not yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks, distracted driving, and pedestrians being cited for jaywalking.

Reno Police want to remind everyone of some basic traffic safety tips:

• Pedestrians are encouraged to cross streets in marked crosswalks, using traffic signals where available

• Always look left, right, and left again before crossing a street, and keep watching as you cross.

• Make eye contact with drivers when crossing busy streets, and wear bright colors or reflective clothing if you are walking near traffic at night.

• Drivers are required to use due care to avoid a collision with a pedestrian on or near a highway, street or road; at or near a bus stop or bench, shelter or transit stop for passengers, or in a school crossing zone with a marked or unmarked crosswalk.

This campaign is funded by a pedestrian safety grant from the Nevada Department of Transportation Office of Traffic Safety.

(Reno Police contributed to this report.)