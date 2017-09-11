Ask the Doctor: Genetic Testing

It's what makes us all unique - our genes. Have you ever considered testing yours - specifically for an inherited gene mutation? You can learn more in our Ask the Doctor segment.More >>
The City of Reno dedicated a new space for yoga at the Evelyn Mount Community Center Monday morning.More >>
It is not a sport for the weak, but it is designed to garner strength for those who need it most right now. The CrossFit and weight-lifting community is getting ready to power through a competition in the name of kids with cancer. How they are ‘Pulling for Our Little Heroes’ in Health Watch.More >>
Regular visits to the dentist are not only good for our teeth, but our overall health. But for those without insurance, it is often too pricey. This is the case for many active service members and veterans who's benefits do not cover dental care.More >>
An area audiologist is in the business of improving hearing, but wait until you hear what he does after hours. Meet a Reno doctor - who doesn't miss a beat - in Health Watch.More >>
A couple weeks ago, residents at the Tahoe Keys reported seeing an algae bloom in the water. And after numerous tests, officials have found the algae to be toxic to people and animals.More >>
The UNR School of Medicine is offering free medical clinics in September to locals in need.More >>
In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, United Blood Services is asking for northern Nevadans to give.More >>
Can anyone write up a living will? How to make it official... and what should you include? Find out in our Ask the Doctor segment.More >>
According to a company spokesperson, Saint Mary's is working with community providers who offer similar services and "trust these relationships and their ongoing commitment to women's health care in our region."More >>
