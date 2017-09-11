Kids of Military Service Members Eligible to Receive 2018 Military Child of the Year Award

Youth in military families ages 13 to 18 nationally are eligible to receive a $10,000 cash award, a trip to the nation’s capital, donated gifts, and a tremendous boost for their college applications. This is what recipients of the Operation Homefront 2018 Military Child of the Year® Awards will receive.

There are seven awards, six of which will represent individual branches of the armed forces in which a parent serves — the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard. These awards recognize recipients for their scholarship, volunteerism, leadership, and extracurricular involvement.

The seventh award is the Military Child of the Year® Award for Innovation presented by global technology and consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. This award goes to a military child who has designed a bold and creative solution to address a local, regional or global challenge. The Innovation Award recipient will work with a Booz Allen Hamilton team to develop a plan to scale the recipient’s project — drawing on technology and strategic thinking as a part of the corporation’s competitive Summer Games.

Students can apply for the Innovation Award themselves. And anyone can nominate a deserving youth for a service branch award. Nominations and applications are being taken at MilitaryChildoftheYear.org through December 4.