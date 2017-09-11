New Yoga Space Dedicated in Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center

The City of Reno dedicated a new space for yoga at the Evelyn Mount Community Center Monday morning.

It was made possible by a donation from the High Fives Foundation, a nonprofit that helps athletes with disabilities and disabled veterans.

They donated $5,000 to replace the flooring the Gold Hill Room and put in vinyl planks.

"It just seemed natural to make a space that had an aesthetic more appealing and overall better feel so that people could recover to their full potential,” says Roy Tuscan, Executive Director of High Fives Foundation.

High Fives has already partnered with Reno through their Military to Mountains program, which helps veterans return to the slopes after injury.