Nevada Veterans Coalition Holds 9/11 Memorial Event

Members of the Nevada Air National Guard are heading to Fort Lauderdale, Florida to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts.More >>
More than 7 million homes and businesses are without power in multiple states as Tropical Storm Irma moves through the Southeast.More >>
The City of Reno dedicated a new space for yoga at the Evelyn Mount Community Center Monday morning.More >>
City of Fernley representatives, first responders and others reflected on what happened September 11, 2001, with a memorial ceremony at Out of Town Park.More >>
Leading his first commemoration of the solemn 9/11 anniversary, President Trump said Monday that "the living, breathing soul of America wept with grief" for each of the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day 16 years ago.More >>
On Sunday, Sparks Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Vista Blvd and Wingfield Hills Road around 2 p.m.More >>
The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who went missing on Thursday.More >>
Police are investigating burglaries believed to have happened on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. More than $100,000 worth of equipment and tools were reported missing.More >>
Thousands gathered to protest in the streets Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, among them was 20 year-old Reno resident Peter Cvjetanovic.More >>
On Saturday The City of Reno kicked off its Neighborhood Renewal Program with a neighborhood cleanup near 10th Street.More >>
