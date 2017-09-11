Nevada Veterans Coalition Holds 9/11 Memorial Event

City of Fernley representatives, first responders and others reflected on what happened September 11, 2001, with a memorial ceremony at Out of Town Park.

Many Americans made a promise 16 years ago to never forget. “This will be remembered for a lifetime,” said Fernley resident, Humayoon Lodhi.

Monday was about fulfilling that promise. Remembering those who were killed on that fateful day also means remembering those who are here now serving as first responders and in the military.

“I have a brother who is in the military who is one of the ones fighting for our freedom,” said Fernley High School senior, Kaylee St. Clair.

Many students attended, most born long after 2001. This was a history lesson for them and a time to realize a conflict that has existed several years before they were alive.

“Just surprising knowing that that happened and all those people died,” said Skyler Tolman, 6th grade.

“There's not good people in the world, but there is good people in the world who protect us everyday,” said William Fitts, 6th grade.

We all remember where we were on that evil day, but where we are on every September 11th that follows show a heart of appreciation for the brave, sorrow for the lost, and grace for the future.

“It showed us that being united is a crucial part of keeping our country strong,” said St. Clair.

This ceremony was put on by the Nevada Veterans Coalition.