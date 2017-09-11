Governor Sandoval Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for Patriot Day

Governor Brian Sandoval has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on Monday in honor of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Meanwhile, the City of Fallon and Mayor Ken Tedford are remembering the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with an annual ceremony at City Hall at 3:30 p.m.. After the attacks, Mayor Tedford created a monument behind City Hall to remember the fallen heroes. Each year, Tedford reads a timeline of how the events of Sept. 11 unfolded during the day beginning from when the first jet slammed into the World Trade Center.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) released the following statement commemorating the 16th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks:

“No one will ever forget where they were on September 11, 2001. I was in a courtroom in Washington, D.C. working as a district attorney when we were asked to evacuate after a plane crashed into the Pentagon. The horror of that day is still marked in our hearts, but even more powerful than the fear we felt is the hope and unity that came after. The events of that day and the stories of heroic firefighters, police officers, first responders, and passengers on Flight 93 broke our hearts and strengthened our resolve. For many survivors, the physical and emotional scars of that day can never fully heal. We must always remember and honor those we lost.”