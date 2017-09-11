Nevada Air National Guardsmen to Support Hurricane Irma Relief E - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Air National Guardsmen to Support Hurricane Irma Relief Efforts

Members of the Nevada Air National Guard are heading to Meridian, Mississippi to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

The 152nd Communications Flight sent eight personnel Monday to run its Joint Incident Site Communications Capability system, also known as JISCC. The JISCC will provide video down link capabilities for unmanned aircraft surveillance operations flying damage assessment and search and rescue efforts in Florida and other regions affected by the hurricane. 

It’s unknown at this time how long the airmen – transported by 152nd Airlift Wing C-130 aircraft, aircrew and maintainers – will be in the region.

“It’s good to see our folks using their training and equipment to help others in their time of need,” said Col. Todd Starbuck, the commander of the 152nd Mission Support Group.  “We practice and train for this, and I’m glad that we’ll be putting that training to use to help others.”

“We’re honored to help,” said Col. Eric Wade, commander of the 152nd Airlift Wing.“In addition to fighting America’s wars, we in the Nevada Air National Guard also respond in the homeland and will do everything we can to help.”

(Nevada Air National Guard contributed to this report.)

