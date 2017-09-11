Access to White House Restored After Items Thrown Over Fence - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Access to White House Restored After Items Thrown Over Fence

The U.S. Secret Service has restored access to the White House and surrounding areas after objects were thrown over the fence.

The agency - which is responsible for security at the White House - tweeted late Monday morning that a male subject has been arrested and turned over to the local police department for throwing a sign and a notebook over the Pennsylvania Avenue fence.

The incident prompted a temporary "lockdown" of the White House, meaning no one could enter or leave the area. Pedestrian access to Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park directly opposite the executive mansion also was halted for more than an hour.

President Donald Trump was attending a 9/11 ceremony at the Pentagon. He returned to the White House during the lockdown.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

