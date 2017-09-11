Access to White House Restored After Items Thrown Over Fence

Governor Brian Sandoval has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on Monday in honor of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.More >>
Leading his first commemoration of the solemn 9/11 anniversary, President Trump said Monday that "the living, breathing soul of America wept with grief" for each of the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day 16 years ago.
The Trump administration is back at the Supreme Court, asking the justices to continue to allow strict enforcement of a temporary ban on refugees from around the world.
Members of the Nevada Air National Guard are heading to Meridian, Mississippi to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts.
More than 7 million homes and businesses are without power in multiple states as Tropical Storm Irma moves through the Southeast.
On Sunday, Sparks Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash at the intersection of Vista Blvd and Wingfield Hills Road around 2 p.m.
The Alpine County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a woman who went missing on Thursday.
Police are investigating burglaries believed to have happened on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. More than $100,000 worth of equipment and tools were reported missing.
On Saturday The City of Reno kicked off its Neighborhood Renewal Program with a neighborhood cleanup near 10th Street.
