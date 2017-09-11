United Blood Services: Heroes Remembered Blood Drive

The United Blood Services is hosting a blood drive in remembrance of the lives lost on 9/11.

The UBS says their annual Heroes Remembered Blood Drive gives the community the opportunity to help saves lives in honor of those impacted by the September 11th terror attacks;

"Americans across the nation rushed to local blood centers to help those in need. This annual blood drive is held in that same spirit of generosity which helped our country heal in more ways than one."

The UBS bloodmobile will be parked on South Virginia Street and Peckham Lane near the Atlantis Casino. The event is happening from 11:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday, September 11.