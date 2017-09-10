Woman Missing Out Of Alpine County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Woman Missing Out Of Alpine County

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a woman who went missing on Thursday.

Officials say Maele Thoeung was reported missing from the upper parking area at Heenan Lake in Alpine County, California around 4 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown cowboy boots and a multi-colored baseball hat that says “CALI” as has a California bear logo.

Thoeung has tattoos on her arms, collarbone and her calf. She is described as a 5’5” Cambodian female with black, curly hair and brown eyes. She is about 120 pounds. Her age was not released. 

If you have seen Thoeung or have any information about her whereabouts, call the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office at 530-694-2231.

