Last Day of Great Reno Balloon Race

Sunday was the last day of the 36th Annual Great Reno Balloon Race and hundreds of people packed the lawn of Rancho San Rafael park before the sun came up to watch the balloons take off in the morning sky, "It is worth every minute of it. It is worth getting up early," says Reno resident Valerie Monson. With more than 90 balloons it only took a few minutes for the sky to be filled with them.

Since this event started 36 years ago it has become a huge Reno family tradition, "It's a family tradition I think, ever since we can remember since we were kids," says Justin and Jamie Cook of Reno. David Taylor, Board President of the Reno Balloon Race says the race has an emotional tie for almost everyone who comes, "It is a very patriotic event, people have an emotional tie to it because they have been doing it for generations. Their parents took them, now they are bring their kids to it, so it really has an emotional tie to it and I think that is why it is such a huge event, always a strong one here in Nevada." 

In the three day event officials believe almost 200,000 people came out to enjoy the race. The Great Reno Balloon Race happens every year at Rancho San Rafael Park the weekend after Labor Day. 

