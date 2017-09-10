Nevada Loses to Toledo in Home Opener - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Loses to Toledo in Home Opener

Logan Woodside threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns as Toledo beat Nevada 37-24 on Saturday night.

Terry Swanson added two more TDs and led the Rockets (2-0) with 101 yards rushing.

Jameson Vest kicked a 25-yard field goal midway through the first quarter and the Rockets never trailed after that.

Woodside threw a touchdown to Dionte Johnson with 3:21 left in the first and Swanson ran it in from three yards for another score, making it 20-3 with 10:59 to go in the second quarter.

Swanson ran for his second touchdown with 8:41 left in the third and Woodside hit Cody Thompson to make it 34-17 with 3:45 remaining in the quarter.

Nevada's Ty Gangi threw a 75-yard touchdown late in the third to cut the Rockets lead to 34-24 but Vest made another field goal to make it 37-24 with 4:31 to play.

Gangi finished with 277 yards passing and two scores for the Wolf Pack (0-2).

