16th Annual Never Forget Memorial Motorcycle Run

Hundreds of bikers came together Saturday morning to honor and remember and give thanks to all military members, Iron Nation MC put together the event 16 years ago and they don't plan to stop anytime soon, "We just want to honor the troops and the people who died during that tragic day and make sure people don't forget about it," says Jason 'First Day' Silvera, Vice President of Iron Nation MC. All proceeds of the event go to multiple local veteran charities, over the years they have been able to donate over $200,000 to the Nevada Military Support Alliance.

Not only was was this event about remember veterans and the fallen, but it was also a reminder to support our current military members. Blue Star Moms had a table at the event collecting donations to help send packages to our military over seas, "Care packages we send to the deployed military over seas, they get a little love from Nevada," says President of Truckee Meadows Blue Star Moms, Laura Deahl. For these moms the memorial run is a reminder of why we support our military, "A lot of our sons and daughters joined the military because of what happened to us on 9/11 so it means a lot, it means a lot."

For these bikers seeing the community come together for this event and riding together is an emotional experience, "I feel it inside I get the goosebumps, riding with my brothers, all of these guys and girls it is something that brings us all together," says Fernley resident Bill Burke.

If you would like to know more about Iron Nation MC visit: http://www.ironnationmc.com/ or Nevada Blue Star Moms visit: http://www.bluestarmomsnv.org/