City of Reno Begins Neighborhood Revitalization

On Saturday The City of Reno kicked off its Neighborhood Renewal Program with a neighborhood cleanup near 10th Street.

Through the Neighborhood Renewal Program, low- and moderate-income homeowners in the City of Reno are able to apply for one-time funds to assist with cleaning up their property.

“The goal of the program is to maintain safe homes and attractive neighborhoods, preserve affordable housing, improve the quality of Reno’s housing and ensure compliance with City building and zoning codes,” Reno City Councilmember Oscar Delgado said. “This program could be our greatest ally in the fight against blight because it empowers homeowners to take action.”



The City of Reno anticipates this program will be used primarily by our senior citizens and people on a fixed income who want to make improvements to their homes, but don’t have the resources to do so. Only income-eligible Reno residents (based on median income) qualify for the program.

Residents who wish to apply should go to Reno.gov following the conclusion of the meeting.



The Neighborhood Renewal Program was approved by Council on February 22, 2017. The City of Reno is working with Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity to provide blight remediation under the City's Neighborhood Renewal Program. Truckee Meadows Habitat for Humanity will complete service projects.



Rehabilitation efforts are part of the City’s Blight Mitigation Fund Initiative, which calls for dedicated funds for the restoration or demolition of unattractive and unsafe buildings in targeted locations identified by the City.



Council previously created a $1-million Blight Mitigation Fund to clean up downtown and other Reno neighborhoods. As part of that allocation, $275,000 was set aside develop the Neighborhood Renewal Program, $225,000 to mitigate blight and $50,000 for administrative/staffing costs.