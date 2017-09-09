Nevada Falls in Three to #10 BYU

Nevada Release

The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-6) dropped its second match of the Outrigger Resorts Volleyball Challenge Friday night as the No. 10 BYU Cougars (8-0) defeated the Pack in three sets (25-18, 25-22, 25-18).

Sophomore Camille Davey recorded 15 digs in the match, the most between the two teams. Freshman Kayla Afoa put up a balanced effort with her seven kills and eight digs, while sophomore setter Dalyn Burns fell just one dig short of her second double-double of the year, pairing the nine digs with 23 assists. Sophomore Shayla Hoeft led the Wolf Pack offense with nine kills.

The Wolf Pack was able to build a lead to start the first set, going up 6-2. The Cougars tied it up, though, going on a 6-2 run and knotting the score up at eight a piece. It was BYU’s turn to pull away from the opponent, hitting heavy at the net and bringing the score to 20-14. Nevada wasn’t going to let the set go too easy, though, as they continued to fight. The Cougars would go on to take the first set 25-18.

The second set was much more back-and forth than the first with a total of 14 ties and five lead changes throughout. It wasn’t until Nevada went on a 5-1 run as the Cougars committed several errors that there was a frontrunner. With a 20-16 lead, Nevada wasn’t able to hold the advantage and the BYU offense cleaned itself up to tie the set at 21. The Pack would score just one more point as the Cougars took set two 25-22.

The Pack held the lead for much of the early third set, only falling behind once at 4-3. BYU kept it close, however, not letting the Pack get further than a point or two away. With things tied up at 13, the Cougars pounced and took a 15-13 lead, forcing the Wolf Pack timeout. Nevada couldn’t grab the lead back after regrouping, falling in the third and final set 25-18.

Nevada wraps up the Outrigger Resorts Volleyball Challenge Saturday night with a 10 p.m. PT match against the host Hawai’I Warriors.