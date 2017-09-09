El Paso Wins Pacific Conference Championship, Aces Season Over

The Nevada Wolf Pack (2-6) dropped its second match of the Outrigger Resorts Volleyball Challenge Friday night as the No. 10 BYU Cougars (8-0) defeated the Pack in three sets (25-18, 25-22, 25-18).More >>
The Pacific Coast League Northern Division Champion Reno Aces squared off against the Southern Division Champion, El Paso Chihuahuas in game three of the best-of-five series Friday night..More >>
The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-5-0) lost a nail-biter at home against Southern Utah (1-5-0) by a score of 2-1 on Friday night. Freshman Rachel Gensch scored a team-high second goal of the season.More >>
Reno 1868 FC extended its home unbeaten streak to 11-straight after topping Swope Park Rangers 1-0 on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field. Reno’s fourth-straight win helped the club move to third place in the USL Western Conference standings thanks to an early goal by midfielder Antoine Hoppenot in the tenth minute.More >>
