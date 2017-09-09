Nevada Soccer Falls to Southern Utah 2-1 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Soccer Falls to Southern Utah 2-1

Nevada Release

9/8/2017

The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-5-0) lost a nail-biter at home against Southern Utah (1-5-0) by a score of 2-1 on Friday night. Freshman Rachel Gensch scored a team-high second goal of the season.

Five minutes into the match, Jessica French scored her first goal on the year and gave the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead after a perfect corner kick from teammate Jahna Tacson. Southern Utah would be held to only three more shots in the half.

In the second half, the Wolf Pack’s offense came alive with 10 shots with seven going on goal. Gensch was fouled hard in the Thunderbird’s box in the 73rd minute and was awarded a penalty kick. The freshman was able to skip the ball along the ground into the left corner of the goal to tie the game 1-1.

With only three minutes to go in the second half, a turnover on a throw in deep in the Wolf Pack’s territory resulted in a lob into the top left corner by Megan Deherrera to give the Thunderbirds a 2-1 and the game-winning goal. Horstdaniel ended her day with six saves, increasing her total to 35 through six games.

Southern Utah goalie Kaitlyn Caldera recorded a season-high 10 saves against the Wolf Pack’s strong second half attack, as Nevada outshot SUU 15 to 14. Nevada also had three corner kicks compared to the Thunderbird’s 2. Fouls were even at seven per team. Eight members of the Wolf Pack played the full 90 minutes.

Nevada will hit the road to battle Eastern Washington next Friday at 3:30 p.m. 

