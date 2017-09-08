Candlelight Vigil to be Held to Remember Victims of Violence - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Candlelight Vigil to be Held to Remember Victims of Violence

Posted: Updated:

Community members are invited to come together in a candlelight vigil to remember the six young men recently killed on the streets of Reno.

The candlelight vigil and remembrance is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7 to 9 pm at 164 Hubbard Way. The agenda includes speakers from the community, victims’ family, and Latino leaders.

“Our children are dying and our mothers are crying,” said Roberto Nerey, one of the organizers, who joins Jana Johnson in planning this event.

For more information on the event, contact Roberto Nerey, (909) 754- 7678.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.