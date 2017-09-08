Candlelight Vigil to Remember Victims of Violence

Community members are invited to come together in a candlelight vigil to remember the six young men recently killed on the streets of Reno.

The candlelight vigil and remembrance is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7 to 9 pm at 164 Hubbard Way. The agenda includes speakers from the community, victims’ family, and Latino leaders.

“Our children are dying and our mothers are crying,” said Roberto Nerey, one of the organizers, who joins Jana Johnson in planning this event.

For more information on the event, contact Roberto Nerey, (909) 754- 7678.