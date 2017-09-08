Judge Rules Little Valley Civil Suit Can Proceed - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Judge Rules Little Valley Civil Suit Can Proceed

A judge has denied motions from the Nevada Division of Forestry and the University of Nevada, Reno which would have kept them out of a civil trial stemming from last year’s Little Valley Fire.

Attorneys for the owners of homes destroyed by the fire are seeking compensation - and say both the NDF and UNR are partially responsible for the controlled burn that got out of hand and destroyed 23 homes back in October.

