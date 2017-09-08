Guilty Verdict Secured in Sun Valley Armed Robbery Case

Kalum Fortune has been found guilty on one count of robbery and one count of burglary after a week long trial in District Court.

Surveillance footage showed that Fortune entered the B&T market in Sun Valley on January 24, 2017, where he then robbed the store clerk at gunpoint. During the robbery, Fortune broke display items and knocked over a cash register, possibly injuring himself. He left with a small amount of cash from the store and fled.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded and detectives conducted an investigation that included collecting blood evidence from the scene. This evidence was used by the Washoe County Crime Lab to establish a DNA profile for the suspect, which was then entered into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). A CODIS “hit” identified the suspect in the robbery as Fortune, and WCSO Detectives located and arrested him.

During trial, Deputy District Attorney Kevin Naughton presented evidence that identified Fortune as the suspect seen on the surveillance footage and tied him to the blood left at the scene at an estimated frequency of 1 in 11.19 octillion individuals.

Fortune, who was on probation at the time of the robbery, faces up to 25 years in prison.