Washoe County Sheriff's Office Investigates Two Large Commercial Burglaries

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are currently investigating two large commercial burglaries that took place between Wednesday night and Friday morning at construction sites in different parts of the county.

The first is believed to have occurred sometime between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 and 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 7 at a construction site near the intersection of Hawco Court and Ingenuity Avenue in Spanish Springs. More than $100,000 worth of equipment and tools were reported missing in this incident.

Early in the morning of Friday, September 8, 2017, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a burglary had occurred sometime overnight at a construction site located near the intersection of Truckee Canyon Court and Canyon River Court east of Lockwood. Loss from this burglary was estimated at approximately $10,000 worth of equipment and tools.

Detectives have not yet been able to determine if the two burglaries are related.

Anyone with information that might assist in these investigations is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

