Crews Start Demolition on Blighted Carriage Inn in Reno

The City of Reno started demolition on the blighted Carriage Inn motel on West 4th Street on Friday.

The property, located at 690 West 4th Street, was bought by Jacobs Entertainment, Inc. The company says it plans to redevelop the property.

“West 4th Street is fast approaching a period of significant transition,” Jeff Jacobs, chief executive officer of Jacobs Entertainment, said. “We are preparing a traffic demand study to determine the appropriateness of the installation of two double lane roundabouts on West 4th Street, one at the intersection of West 4th St. and Ralston St. and the other at the intersection of West 4th St. and Washington St.”

In addition, the company announced has donated money to help with area affordable housing.