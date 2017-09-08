Chris Ault to be Honorary Captain Saturday Against Toledo

On the 15th anniversary of his induction into the National College Football Hall of Fame, former Nevada Wolf Pack football head coach, player and athletic director Chris Ault will be the honorary captain at the Pack’s home opener against Toledo Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

In his time here, a total of 28 years, Ault went 233-109-1 as a head coach, making a total of 10 bowl games. Under Ault, Nevada won four Big Sky, three Big West and two Western Athletic Conference titles, including the most recent storied run in 2010. Ault began his career at Nevada young, taking over the helm at the age of 29 in 1976. He oversaw Nevada’s rise from Division II independence up to the FBS. Ault is also known as the innovator of the Pistol offense, a scheme that has been used by hundreds of teams at all levels since its debut in 2005.

In 18 years as athletics director, Ault saw unparalleled success as an administrator and a glance around at the impressive athletics facilities and office complex demonstrate his foresight and fundraising ability. Two of his final endeavors as athletics director left a lasting imprint on Wolf Pack sports. He was the driving force behind the funding of tuition and fee waivers for both state universities to help meet the rising cost of education and spearheaded the fundraising efforts for the construction of what is now called the E.L. Cord Athletics and Academics Performance Complex, which consists of four primary anchors: The Primm Strength and Conditioning Center; the Cashell Football Center, the Hart Health and Sports Medicine Center and the Petersen Athletic Academic Center.

Ault will be a part of the pregame coin toss, held right on the 50 yard line of Chris Ault Field, along with being honored throughout the game.

(University of Nevada, Reno contributed to this report.)