Reno Fire Crews Say Child Playing With Matches Started Small Brushfire

Reno Fire crews say a child playing with matches started a small brushfire near homes in north Reno early Friday morning.

The fire started around 9 a.m. in a neighborhood on Las Brias Boulevard.

Firefighters say two engines, two brush engines, one battalion chief, and one safety officer quickly put out the quarter acre size fire with no homes damaged.

Crews say an intervention was held on scene by the Fire Prevention Bureau. The Reno Fire Department would like to encourage parents and guardians to educate their children about the use of matches and lighters.

Additionally, they would like to remind everyone that conditions are still very dry and there still exists the potential for large, fast moving fires throughout the region.

(Reno Fire Department contributed to this report.)