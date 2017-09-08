Colorado Man Arrested in Elko For Kidnapping

A Colorado man has been arrested in Elko after kidnapping a woman from a senior assisted living facility in Boulder City.

The Department of Public Safety, Highway Patrol Division was notified of a kidnapping in Boulder County, Colorado on Thursday.

Officials say the suspect, identified as John Baerthlein, had kidnapped a female from a senior assisted living residence.

Colorado law enforcement discovered that Baerthlein was traveling westbound on I-80 heading towards Nevada.

The Nevada Highway Patrol received information that the suspect was possibly at the Best Western in Elko. The Elko Police Department was called to assist the Nevada Highway Patrol.

An extraditable warrant was issued for Baerthlein and he was located in a hotel room at the Best Western.

Baerthlein was taken into custody without incident with the assistance of the Elko Police Department.

The female victim was located with the suspect and was not injured. She is now safe and in protective care.