Colorado Man Arrested in Elko For Kidnapping

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on I-80 east near Keystone Avenue on Tuesday night.More >>
A man accused of threatening a Carson City judge will be arraigned later this month after a preliminary hearing this week.More >>
Police are investigating burglaries believed to have happened on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. More than $100,000 worth of equipment and tools were reported missing.More >>
President Donald Trump has signed a $15.3 billion disaster aid package in the aftermath of Harvey. The bill also extends America's borrowing authority and funds the government through December 8.More >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is warning that residents in South Florida only have hours left to evacuate. So far, more than 20 people have died as the storm continues its destructive path through the Caribbean.More >>
Police have released further details that reveals a June double homicide as failed robbery attemptMore >>
The quake was felt so strongly in Mexico City that residents fled buildingsMore >>
Equifax is blaming an unspecified "website application vulnerability" in hackers' ability to get personal information on 143 million Americans.More >>
Raising Cane’s opened a Reno second location on Thursday, this one across from the University of Nevada, Reno.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Fernley woman who was last seen on August 16th.More >>
