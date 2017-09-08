Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Three in Ongoing Car Burglary Investigation

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested three people on Friday in connection with multiple car burglaries in Spanish Springs.

Deputies say at around 1:30 a.m. they made a traffic stop on a Ford Ranger pickup near Ember Drive and Eagle Canyon Road. During that traffic stop, deputies say they found property that appeared to have been stolen.

Authorities say a second deputy found a car in the area that appeared to have been burglarized. They say the deputy contacted the owner and it was determined that some of the property discovered during the traffic stop on the Ford Ranger belonged to that burglary victim.

Deputies say they continued to search the area where they found a total of five cars that appeared to have been burglarized.

Arrested on multiple charges related to this investigation were:

• Roy Jose Ramirez, age 19

• James Robert Dressler, age 18

• Andrea Dian Isaac, age 19

Anyone living in that area of Spanish Springs who was recently a victim of a vehicle burglary or who may have information useful to this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division at (775) 328-3350.

Deputies report that some of the vehicles burglarized in this investigation were left unlocked, a reminder to all residents to lock your car doors.

Criminals look for opportunity and taking preventative safety measures may help in mitigating your chances of becoming a victim. Additional steps residents may take to protect their vehicles and valuables include:

• Do not leave items in plain view in your vehicle.

• If parking outside, remove your garage door opener from your vehicle.

• Always take your keys with you.

• Don’t leave your vehicle warming up in the drive way unattended.

• Report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

Additional safety information is available from the “Staying Safe” page at WashoeSheriff.com.

(Washoe County Sheriff’s Office contributed to this report.)