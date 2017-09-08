WCSD Passes Audit Committee Evaluation

The Washoe County School District now has an improved guide for planning its budget and making sure certain costs are more accurate and transparent to the public. The changes come after Thursday's audit committee meeting.

Auditors focused on several key issues like tracking employee overpay and correcting costs of construction, among others. Every agenda item voted on was passed through for final approval by the Board of Trustees next week.

When it comes to employee overpay, more than 100 thousand dollars is owed back to WCSD. Some of those overpaid accounts are seven to eight years old, and they may have been overpaid for several reasons. This may include issues with incorrect time sheets and errors, or employees who resign once their new contract has already started, among others.

To remedy that and collect those funds, the audit committee approved an organized spreadsheet system the district now has in place to contact overpaid employees several times before sending it to collections.

When it comes to keeping costs accurate and transparent, another audit item today involved pricing associated with capital projects like constructing and repairing buildings or other facilities.

This includes what's called 'change order rates,' which is when the board approves a certain construction cost that later may change. In their previous evaluations, the auditors found 'change order rates' that were not consistent with what was reported to the public.

However, the district complied with the auditors' recommendation to move from a manual spreadsheet to an accounting system to help with transparency and avoiding human error.

For more information about the full audit meeting, click here.