Nevada Volleyball Loses to Baylor

The Aces (0-2) dropped game two of the Pacific Conference Championship best-of-five series 7-2 to the El Paso Chihuahuas (2-0) Thursday evening at Greater Nevada Field.More >>
The Pack fell to 2-5 on the season after losing to the Baylor Bears (5-3) in four sets.More >>
The Pacific Coast League Northern Division Champion Reno Aces squared off against the Albuquerque Isotopes for the fifth time in as many days in front of a crowd of 6,638 at Greater Nevada Field.More >>
Reno 1868 FC extended its home unbeaten streak to 11-straight after topping Swope Park Rangers 1-0 on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field. Reno’s fourth-straight win helped the club move to third place in the USL Western Conference standings thanks to an early goal by midfielder Antoine Hoppenot in the tenth minute.More >>
