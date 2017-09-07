Instacart Grocery Service Now Available in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Instacart Grocery Service Now Available in Reno

Posted: Updated:

Reno residents now have a new way to get groceries brought straight to their door.

Instacart is a grocery delivery service that connects you to a personal shopper who will pick out and drop off groceries the same day you order them.

You just create an account, put in your zip code and select from one of the stores available in your area.

To check it out yourself, go to http://bit.ly/TS3wNT

