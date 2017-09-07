Reno Air Races to Honor Our Military

For the men and women of the Naval Air Station in Fallon, flying planes is serious business. Tony Logoteta, the Chief Operating Officer with the Reno Air Racing Association, also known as RARA, says the organization wants to celebrate all the work that our armed forces do.

"There's just not enough that we can do, so we're just honored to be able to honor them to be able to dedicate a day to bring them out there,” said Logoteta.

In 2017, the Reno Air Races will host the first ever Military Appreciation Day. The inaugural event will happen Saturday, September 16th.

Logoteta says RARA is showing the love to these men and women because they risk their lives every single day and because they also have some of the coolest aircraft too.

"Everyone loves seeing the military aircraft out there, I mean they're a fan favorite, kids, adults, everyone just loves seeing them, from the performers to the static military,” said Logoteta.

The day-to-day work force at the Naval Air Station in Fallon is typically about 3,000 people. Currently, there's a carrier air wing increasing that population by 1,800 people. And each one of these individuals will have the opportunity to attend the air races for the free Military Appreciation Day.

“We are going to be running shuttle buses from NAS Fallon to Stead field where the Air Races take place to bring everyone here to the show to give them a day of R&R,” said Jessica Sanders Walker, Military Liason with RARA.

1,500 tickets will be given to members of the active duty, reserve/national guard and retired military ahead of the appreciation day. Service members can call for complimentary tickets at http://bit.ly/2xfE2lF

The Reno Air Races will officially kick off Wednesday, September 13th.