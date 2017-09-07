Second Raising Cane's Reno Location Opens

Raising Cane’s opened a Reno second location on Thursday, this one across from the University of Nevada, Reno.

The chicken restaurant says it plans to donate 100% of the profits from the grand opening day to the Washoe County Family Engagement Center. The Center will provide a safe and secure environment for children who have been victims of abuse and neglect.

The new location will be open daily at 9 a.m. at 2175 North Virginia Street.

The first location open at 6199 South Virginia Street in 2014.

For more information on Raising Cane’s, restaurant openings and career opportunities, go to raisingcanes.com/franchise/mrg