Truckee Police Seeks Man in Commercial Burglary Case

Truckee Police need your help finding a man they say stole more than $100,000 worth of property from local Truckee business owners. 

Police believe 37-year-old Richard Lenning stole multiple vehicles and used them to ram the front doors of businesses and then steal property inside. Police say evidence has linked him to the alleged crimes. 

Police say he is wanted on a felony warrant. 

Lenning is six feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes. 

Lenning has ties to the Placerville and Pollock Pines areas, as well as Sparks and Silver Springs.

Police say if you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call the Truckee Police Department at 530-550-2320 or the local law enforcement agency.

