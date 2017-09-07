150 Cases of Cantaloupes Were Harvested by UNR Reno Farms and Se - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

150 Cases of Cantaloupes Were Harvested by UNR Reno Farms and Served at Elementary Schools

Posted: Updated:

Elementary school students in the Washoe County School District had locally grown cantaloupe at lunch today. 

150 cases of cantaloupe were harvested by the University of Nevada, Reno farms and was served with Thursday's lunch at each elementary school in the district.

Students reported that the cantaloupe was tasty and also healthy.

Bonanza Produce donated packaging for the cantaloupe. 

