State Route 227 Near Spring Creek Reopens After Earlier Closure

The Nevada Highway Patrol says both directions of State Route 227 are back open near Spring Creek after an earlier closure due to a wildfire. 

The Nevada Department of Transportation is escorting vehicles in both directions. 

Fire crews still on scene. 

More real-time traffic here - > http://bit.ly/2htdjcR

