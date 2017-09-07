US Air Force: Two A-10 Planes Crash in Southern Nevada; Pilots Eject

The U.S. Air Force says the pilots of two A-10 attack planes ejected safely after the aircraft crashed in an area northwest of Las Vegas.

Officials with the Nellis Air Force Base in a statement say the crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in a military training area known as the Nevada Test and Training Range.

Both pilots are being evaluated at a medical center at the base. Officials did not immediately release their conditions.

Officials say the aircraft were on a routine training mission when the crash happened. They say the cause of the crash is unknown.

