US Air Force: Two A-10 Planes Crash in Southern Nevada; Pilots E - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

US Air Force: Two A-10 Planes Crash in Southern Nevada; Pilots Eject

Posted: Updated:

The U.S. Air Force says the pilots of two A-10 attack planes ejected safely after the aircraft crashed in an area northwest of Las Vegas.

Officials with the Nellis Air Force Base in a statement say the crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in a military training area known as the Nevada Test and Training Range.

Both pilots are being evaluated at a medical center at the base. Officials did not immediately release their conditions.

Officials say the aircraft were on a routine training mission when the crash happened. They say the cause of the crash is unknown.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

