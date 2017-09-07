Senate Passes $15.3 Billion Aid Package for Harvey Victims - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Senate Passes $15.3 Billion Aid Package for Harvey Victims

Posted: Updated:

The Senate has passed a $15.3 billion aid package for victims of Harvey - nearly doubling President Donald Trump's emergency request and adding a deal between Trump and Democrats to temporarily extend the government's ability to borrow money to cover its bills.

The 80-17 vote returns the legislation to the House for a vote Friday that would send it to the White House.

The measure would also fund government agencies through Dec. 8, taking the threat of an Oct. 1 government shutdown off the table.

The aid money comes as Harvey recovery efforts are draining federal disaster aid coffers - and as Hurricane Irma takes aim at Florida.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved late Wednesday to add $7.4 billion in money for rebuilding to Trump's $7.9 billion Harvey request.

