The Great Reno Balloon Race Begins Friday

From The Great Reno Balloon Race:

The world’s largest free hot-air balloon festival, The Great Reno Balloon Race celebrates 36 years of soaring high above Reno’s skyline at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Since its humble beginnings in 1982, the event has grown dramatically in size from just 20 hot-air balloons to close to 100 hot-air balloons. Attendees can expect to see a variety of special shaped balloons and the return of the ever popular Super Glow Show and more.

Schedule:

Friday, September 8 Gates open to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, 3:30 a.m. Super Glow Show, 5:15 a.m. Mass Ascension Launch/Judge Declared Target Competition, 6:45 a.m. Biggest Little Pajama Party, 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Tissue Paper Balloon Launch, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, September 9 Gates open to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, 3:30 a.m. Glow Show, 5 a.m. Dawn Patrol, 5:30 a.m. Mass Ascension Launch/Judge Declared Target Competition, 6:45 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10 Gates open to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, 3:30 a.m. Super Glow Show, 5 a.m. Dawn Patrol, 5:30 a.m. Mass Ascension of balloons, 6:45 a.m. Girl Scouts Scavenger Hunt, 6 to 8 a.m. Pilot Award Ceremony, 11 to 11:30 a.m.



