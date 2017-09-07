Lyon County Deputies Seek Missing Fernley Woman

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Fernley woman who was last seen on August 16th.

42-year-old Jessica Brooks was last seen in the Spruce Drive area around 11 p.m. on August 16th.

She is known to have ties to the Reno, Wellington, and Fernley areas.

Brooks is 5’7”, weighs 130 pounds, has hazel eyes and blonde hair with dark roots. She has numerous tattoos including a ‘sleeve’ tattoo on her left arm. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with ‘California’ written across the front, blue jeans and black boots with flames.

If you have any information, call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-577-5026, extension 2. You can also call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.