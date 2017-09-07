Food Bank of Northern Nevada to Hold Open House

In honor of Hunger Action Day, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is holding an open house Thursday to bring awareness of food inequality in our area.

The open house event will include an insider’s look and behind the scenes tour of the 63,000 square foot facility located east of Sparks in McCarran.

RSVP is required to attend the Hunger Action Day celebration and attendees can RSVP at fbnn.org.

The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 550 Italy Drive.

Hunger Action Month is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that there are 394,910 people in the state of Nevada, including 149,460 children who are food insecure, according to the USDA.



In addition to the Hunger Action Day event, there will be many ways to get involved in the fight against hunger in September. Supporters can volunteer, donate, advocate for hunger issues that affect families right here in northern Nevada.

Community members are encouraged to raise their voice and show their hunger hero works on social media. Tag @FoodBankNN and use #hungeractionmonth, #IFightHunger.

You can also help the Food Bank by donating to Run on Tuna.

The annual fundraiser aims to collect about 10,000 cans of tuna every September and they're hoping to do that again this year. They actually exceeded their goal last year and collected more than 15,000 cans

You can donate cans of tuna to founder De De Rosene at 10526 French Meadows Way , Reno, NV 89521

Or you can send a check to De De Rosene at P.O. Box 34522 Reno, NV 89533 and De De will purchase cans of tuna on your behalf

You can also donate cash/check to De De Rosene through Venmo, PayPal

Over 64,000 cans of tuna have been collected since 2011.

(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)