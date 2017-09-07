Raiders Get OK for Las Vegas Stadium Construction Permits - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Raiders Get OK for Las Vegas Stadium Construction Permits

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MANICA Architecture Courtesy: MANICA Architecture

The Oakland Raiders are one step closer to being able to start building their proposed stadium in Las Vegas.

Local officials on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a series of permits required for the proposed 65,000-seat stadium.

Officials in Nevada's Clark County gave the team a year to figure out a solution for parking, which has been a major concern. Per county regulations, the stadium is required to have 16,250 parking spots, but the site selected for the project near the Las Vegas Strip has only about 2,400.

Raiders adviser Don Webb told Clark County commissioners the team is exploring a wide variety of parking options.

The Raiders want to play in Las Vegas starting in 2020. Their ambitious construction timeline for the partly tax-funded $1.9 billion project calls for some site work to begin by December.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.