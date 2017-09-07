Storm That Swept Through Reno-Sparks Cause Fires, Fallen Debris - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Storm That Swept Through Reno-Sparks Cause Fires, Fallen Debris

By Elizabeth Olveda
With the strong winds and storms in the Reno-Sparks area this week, there was also some collateral damage. It came in the form of fallen tree branches, blown over garbage cans, and even several fires.

During these storms, power lines can get knocked down. Trees can also fall into power lines that may still be standing. NV energy says to stay far away from either situation, because the trees that fall into power lines can create a ground path for the electricity. 

If you see a downed line, call 911 immediately. 

Always be prepared for possible power outages with an emergency kit, filled with blankets, food and water.

It's also important to realize Wednesday alone, we saw a number of fires caused by lightning strikes from the storm.  

There was the Ranch Fire, north of Loyalton, which started at 3 acres and quickly grew to 70 because of the strong winds. Then the Heinz Fire, near Bordertown, where lightning started a 2 acre fire.

Fortunately for firefighters, Mother Nature helped to subside both fires with rain. Battallion Chief Mike Pilcher with the Reno Fire Department said, "Mother Nature drops some moisture back that she took out and this is what happens. Usually lightning accompanies that and we're glad to have the rain this time."

He says if you ever see a lightning strike followed by smoke or fire, immediately call 911, don't try to put it out yourself.

If your power goes out, or if you see a downed line, you can call NV Energy's outage number at 775-834-4444.

