Reno 1868 FC Wins, Moves Into Second

Reno 1868 FC

9/6/2017

Darwin Espinal’s second-half goal helped Reno 1868 FC move to second place in the USL’s Western Conference and seven points closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Espinal finessed a shot from a Brian Brown assist in the 66th minute to help Reno win 2-1 against LA Galaxy II Wednesday night inside StubHub Track & Field Stadium.

Reno has now won six-straight matches and has just one loss in its past 13 matches.

Reno’s win also meant that the club swept the season series against LA Galaxy II with a combined score of 11-1.

Reno’s two goals also moved the team to within three goals of setting a new USL record for most goals in a single season. Reno is now up to 59 goals on the season.

Wednesday night’s match opened up rather quickly for a Reno squad still hot from its win over Orange County SC.

Defender Brent Richards put away the first goal in the fifth minute to make it 1-0 Reno. But Los Angeles tied it up at 1-1 heading into halftime.

Espinal’s second goal of the season, also the second against LA Galaxy II, helped Reno move to 2-0 on its four-match road trip.

Reno remains on the road as the club heads to Seattle to take on Seattle Sounders 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m.