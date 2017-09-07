Reno 1868 FC Wins, Moves Into Second - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno 1868 FC Wins, Moves Into Second

Posted: Updated:

Reno 1868 FC

9/6/2017

Darwin Espinal’s second-half goal helped Reno 1868 FC move to second place in the USL’s Western Conference and seven points closer to clinching a playoff spot.

Espinal finessed a shot from a Brian Brown assist in the 66th minute to help Reno win 2-1 against LA Galaxy II Wednesday night inside StubHub Track & Field Stadium.

Reno has now won six-straight matches and has just one loss in its past 13 matches.

Reno’s win also meant that the club swept the season series against LA Galaxy II with a combined score of 11-1.

Reno’s two goals also moved the team to within three goals of setting a new USL record for most goals in a single season. Reno is now up to 59 goals on the season.

Wednesday night’s match opened up rather quickly for a Reno squad still hot from its win over Orange County SC.

Defender Brent Richards put away the first goal in the fifth minute to make it 1-0 Reno. But Los Angeles tied it up at 1-1 heading into halftime.

Espinal’s second goal of the season, also the second against LA Galaxy II, helped Reno move to 2-0 on its four-match road trip.

Reno remains on the road as the club heads to Seattle to take on Seattle Sounders 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.