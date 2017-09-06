Committee Narrows Finalist Choices for New Elementary School Name

A committee has narrowed down its choices for the new elementary school in South Meadows.

The site off Veterans Parkway will house the first of three new schools planned in Washoe County. It’s set to open in the fall of 2019 but before it does it needs a name.

Finalists include Bella Vista, John Bohach, Ann Jones Carlson, Michael Landsberry, Mary Leman, Nick Poulakidas, Debbie Smith, South Meadows, Steamboat Creek and Washoe Zephyr.

“We are grateful to the community for submitting so many great name suggestions for this new elementary school. It was truly difficult to narrow it down to only 10 semi-finalists. The School Naming Committee has a tough job ahead to pick between these great remaining candidates. It is truly an honor for all of us on the committee to be a part of something this meaningful, and greatly appreciate the community’s input on this major decision," says committee Chairman Frank Perez.

The committee previously scrapped several names including Schieve, Sandoval or Trump Elementary since they are current elected officials.

Others rejected options included Schooly McSchool Face and Aegon Targaryen of Game of Thrones fame.