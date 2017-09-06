Good Samaritan Killed in Collision After Stopping to Help With C - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Good Samaritan Killed in Collision After Stopping to Help With Crash



Nevada Highway Patrol says 32-year-old Elick Powell was killed by a car collision after he stopped to help with a previous DUI crash north of Tonopah earlier this month. 

Several passersby stopped to help and pedestrians were in the roadway. A 2005 gray Nissan Frontier pickup was northbound and the driver was not able to stop in time, causing the Nissan to strike one of the previously disabled vehicles.  

Powell died on scene.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Litchie is investigating this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Litchie (775)687-9631 or jdlitchie@dps.state.nv.us  NHP case #170900123

