Lightning-Sparked Brushfire Breaks Out West of Bordertown

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews say they are responding to lightning-sparked brushfire west of Bordertown on the west side of the highway. 

The Heinz Fire started just before 3:45 p.m. 

High wind was a concern at first with some structures close to the fire, but rain moved in quickly and helped the crews.

The fire has been knocked down to two acres. 

