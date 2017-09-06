Lightning-Sparked Fire Breaks Out Near Loyalton, California - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lightning-Sparked Fire Breaks Out Near Loyalton, California

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Forest Service Courtesy: Forest Service

The U.S. Forest Service says there is a 70-acre fire near Loyalton off of Highway 49 in Northern California. 

The lightning-sparked Ranch Fire is currently 50% contained. 

The Forest Service say two air tankers are responding to the fire.  

There's no immediate word on if any structures are threatened. 

