Deputies Arrest Man After Running From Traffic Stop in Reno

Washoe County Deputies say a man was taken into custody shortly after running from a traffic stop in Reno Wednesday afternoon.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Nathan Helmer-Martin fled after the traffic stop near I-80 and west McCarran Boulevard in Reno.

Deputies say 29-year-old Nathan Helmer-Martin was arrested on a parole violation that stemmed from various weapons charges.

Washoe County used its RAVEN helicopter to find him.