Seven Live Sharks, Three Dead Ones Found in Home's Basement Pool - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Seven Live Sharks, Three Dead Ones Found in Home's Basement Pool

Seven live sharks and three dead ones have been seized from a pool in the basement of a home in New York's Hudson Valley.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Wednesday officers searching a home in the Dutchess County hamlet of LaGrangeville last month found a 15-foot-diameter aboveground basement pool with seven live sandbar sharks, two dead leopard sharks and one dead hammerhead shark.

Officials say all the sharks were two feet (0.6 meters) to four feet (1.2 meters) long.

Marine wildlife experts took blood samples and measured and tagged the sharks before transferring them to the Long Island Aquarium in a truck equipped with water tanks, oxygen and climate control.

No one has been charged. An investigation is continuing.

